Over the course of August 15, Russian forces lost 1,510 soldiers and 1,920 UAVs in the war against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to August 16, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel ‒ 1,467,320 (+1,510)

tanks ‒ 12,270 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 25,151 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 48,007 (+75)

MLRS ‒ 2,034 (+8)

air defense systems ‒ 1,570 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 439 (0)

helicopters ‒ 354 (0)

operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 463,404 (+1,920)

ground robotic systems ‒ 2,257 (+16)

ships / boats ‒ 35 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

motor vehicles and fuel tankers ‒ 134,851 (+476)

special equipment ‒ 4,535 (+7)

cruise missiles ‒ 5,007 (0)

The data is being уточнено.

Recall

According to the General Staff, Russian military losses have reached 1,460,400 personnel. moscow is recruiting foreigners more actively and may conscript up to another 500,000 people in the autumn.

Russian forces have withdrawn from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — Committee of Russian Officers