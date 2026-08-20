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Over the past 24 hours, there were 234 combat engagements and more than 10,000 drone attacks at the front — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

On August 19, Russian forces carried out 234 attacks, conducted 99 airstrikes, and dropped 330 guided aerial bombs. The Defense Forces struck eight enemy targets.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 234 combat engagements and more than 10,000 drone attacks at the front — General Staff

Over the past day, August 19, 234 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers launched 99 airstrikes, during which they dropped 330 guided aerial bombs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, as UNN informs.

Details

The occupiers also used 10,459 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,118 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of the Defense Forces.

The aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated, four command posts for unmanned aerial vehicles, and three command-and-observation posts.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, our defenders stopped four enemy assaults over the past day. The enemy launched three airstrikes using eight guided aerial bombs and carried out 72 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including one using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled 17 enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near Starytsia and Lyman, as well as toward Volokhivka, Karaiichne, Okhrimivka and Boch укove.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

On the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked 11 times near Zarichne and Lyman, as well as toward Shyikivka, Karpivka, Novoselivka and Drobysheve.

On the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out 19 assault operations near Riznykivka, Ozerne, Kryva Luka and Zakitne, as well as toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times toward the settlements of Nykyforivka, Dibrova and Vasiutynske.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, 24 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted assault operations near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Ivanopillia, as well as toward Novodmytrivka, Pavlivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Novoselivka.

The largest number of assault operations was recorded on the Pokrovsk direction, where our defenders stopped 26 attacks. The enemy was active near Bilytske, Kotlyne and Molodetske, and also carried out assaults toward Myrne, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Hannivka, Matiashове, Svitле, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Udachne and Muravka.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders carried out five attacks toward the settlements of Voskresenka, Piddubne, Nove Zaporizhzhia and Rybne.

On the Huliaiпole direction, the occupiers attacked 11 times. The enemy attempted to advance near Hirke, as well as toward Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove and Novoselivka.

On the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance toward Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and Prymorske.

On the Dnipro direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

Due to a massive Russian attack, 40,000 homes in Kyiv are without power20.08.26, 09:00 • 724 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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