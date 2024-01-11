Over the last day 73 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Over the last day, 73 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 48 air strikes, fired 36 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 6 occupants' attacks east of Terny and Vesele in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria separate military unit in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks over the last day.

In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations.

In the Mariinsky sector Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the occupiers do not give up trying to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful assault operations.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

