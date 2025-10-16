$41.750.14
October 15, 10:25 PM
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs will no longer help the enemy in the war against Ukraine: General Staff - on Russian losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2192 views

Russian troops suffered significant losses on October 15, losing 1080 soldiers and 416 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.10.25 reached 1,127,300 personnel.

Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs will no longer help the enemy in the war against Ukraine: General Staff - on Russian losses per day

On October 15, Russian troops lost 1080 soldiers and 416 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.10.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1127300 (+1080) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11261 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23384 (+9)
        • artillery systems ‒  33713 (+42)
          • MLRS ‒  1520 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1227 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  427 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  70437 (+416)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3859 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  64468 (+139)
                            • special equipment ‒  3977 (0)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Ukraine  supports  the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, declaring its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy noted that Russia had previously started wars during the Olympic truce.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

