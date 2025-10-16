Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs will no longer help the enemy in the war against Ukraine: General Staff - on Russian losses per day
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops suffered significant losses on October 15, losing 1080 soldiers and 416 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.10.25 reached 1,127,300 personnel.
On October 15, Russian troops lost 1080 soldiers and 416 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.10.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1127300 (+1080) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11261 (+2)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23384 (+9)
- artillery systems ‒ 33713 (+42)
- MLRS ‒ 1520 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1227 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 70437 (+416)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3859 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 64468 (+139)
- special equipment ‒ 3977 (0)
The data is being updated.
Recall
Ukraine supports the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, declaring its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy noted that Russia had previously started wars during the Olympic truce.
Ending the war in Ukraine will be more difficult than in the Middle East - Trump07.10.25, 20:45 • 3705 views