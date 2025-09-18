Over a third of battles on one front: General Staff updates combat map

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
September 17, 07:21 PM • 20623 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 29484 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 25057 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 25087 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 29825 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 37766 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 40927 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 39911 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 112123 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 128515 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
4m/s
89%
750mm
Popular news
Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increasedPhotoSeptember 17, 08:59 PM • 6110 views
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM • 4876 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhoto12:07 AM • 8474 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal Affairs01:05 AM • 7372 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia02:08 AM • 9996 views
Publications
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 20632 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 30064 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 61233 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 112128 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 128523 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Marco Rubio
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 14530 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 15437 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 14562 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 44291 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 48880 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Over a third of battles on one front: General Staff updates combat map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 184 combat engagements over the past day, with over a third occurring on the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also active on the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.

Over a third of battles on one front: General Staff updates combat map

More than a third of the 184 clashes on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 18, showing a map of hostilities, UNN writes.

184 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with one missile and 95 air strikes, dropping 153 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6097 kamikaze drones and carried out 4766 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 174 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and also carried out 203 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Otradne and towards Hryhorivka and Obukhivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Borivska Andriivka, Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, Novomykhailivka, Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Kolodiazi.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka and towards Yampil, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 14 times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded – the invader attacked in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne and towards Nykyforivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka and towards Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 69 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Shakhove, Lysivka, Muravka, Zvirove, Molodetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Nove Shakhove and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Novyi Donbas.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandhrad, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Kamyshivakha, Novogeorgiivka, Olhivske, Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 930 soldiers and 33 artillery systems in a day18.09.25, 07:36 • 1042 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine