Over a third of battles on one front: General Staff updates combat map

More than a third of the 184 clashes on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 18.

184 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with one missile and 95 air strikes, dropping 153 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6097 kamikaze drones and carried out 4766 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 174 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and also carried out 203 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Otradne and towards Hryhorivka and Obukhivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Borivska Andriivka, Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, Novomykhailivka, Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Kolodiazi.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka and towards Yampil, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 14 times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded – the invader attacked in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne and towards Nykyforivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka and towards Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 69 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Shakhove, Lysivka, Muravka, Zvirove, Molodetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Nove Shakhove and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Novyi Donbas.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandhrad, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Kamyshivakha, Novogeorgiivka, Olhivske, Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

