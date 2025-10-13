$41.600.10
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape children
12:44 PM • 6670 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 10289 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 13499 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11288 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13161 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 17803 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 25511 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 24419 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30119 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Over a third of all battles today are in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 78 combat engagements on the front as of 4 p.m. on October 13. The Pokrovsk direction became the most active with 31 battles, while 13 combat engagements were recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction.

Over a third of all battles today are in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

More than a third of the 78 battles today took place in one direction - Pokrovske, the enemy was also more active in the Kostiantynivka direction, where 13 combat engagements took place, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 13, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and thwarting the plans of the Russians.

- reported the General Staff.

According to the report, areas of settlements, including Kucherivka, Starykove, and Shalyhyne in Sumy Oblast, suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks. Today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 92 shellings.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Dvorichanske, Kutkivka. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried three times to advance on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kupyansk and Petropavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, five combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Torske.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks today in the area of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

The Defense Forces stopped eleven out of thirteen enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 31 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 24 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is attacking our positions near the settlements of Yalta and Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out three futile attacks in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions three times in the direction of Antonivka.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, as indicated.

Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substations13.10.25, 10:59 • 15804 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Ukraine
Kupyansk