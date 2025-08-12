Over a quarter of battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

More than a quarter of the 168 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 am on August 12, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 168 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including dropping 138 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5299 shellings, 105 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4980 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of personnel and equipment concentration, one unmanned aerial vehicle control point, and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped a total of 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 298 artillery shellings, including 26 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, six combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kolodyazne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine attacks by the occupiers took place over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, Kupyansk, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Myrny, Serebryanka, and in the direction of Druzhlyubivka, Serednye, Shandryholove, Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Stupochky, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Mayak, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, Dachne.

The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions: the situation on the Eastern Front

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Myrny, and in the direction of Ivanivka and Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two assaults in the area of Kamianka and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders seven times.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russians lost 980 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in a day