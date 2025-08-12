Enemy losses: Russians lost 980 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in a day
On August 11, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 26 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.08.25 amount to over a million personnel.
On August 11, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 26 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.08.25 are approximately:
- personnel - 1065220 (+980) persons eliminated
- tanks - 11098 (+5)
- armored combat vehicles - 23119 (+5)
- artillery systems - 31406 (+26)
- MLRS - 1464 (+2)
- air defense systems - 1205 (+1)
- aircraft - 421 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 50753 (+107)
- cruise missiles - 3556 (0)
- helicopters - 340 (0)
- ships/boats - 28 (0)
- automotive equipment and tankers - 58219 (+106)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- special equipment - 3937 (+1)
Data is being updated.
