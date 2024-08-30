Over 70 arsonists of military vehicles detained since the beginning of the year
Kyiv • UNN
The National Police reported the detention of more than 70 people suspected of setting fire to military vehicles. The operations were conducted jointly with the SBU in different regions of Ukraine since the beginning of the year.
