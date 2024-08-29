Arsonist of police cars detained in Kyiv

The National Police detained a man who set fire to two police cars in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. Now, instead of the promised thousands of dollars, he faces up to 10 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the Department of Internal Security of the National Police, reports UNN.

On August 26, an unknown person set fire to two police cars near the Darnytsia Police Department in Kyiv. Operatives of the Kyiv City Department of the Department of Internal Security identified the arsonist and his location - , the State House of Justice said in a statement.

The attacker was a 20-year-old resident of the capital. He received an arson order via the Telegram messenger, where unknown persons offered him $6,000 for deliberately damaging law enforcement vehicles. At the request of his supervisor, the man filmed the arson on his cell phone as proof of successful completion of the task. However, after receiving the video, the "curator" deleted the correspondence without paying a penny to the performer.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender in a matter of hours. He now faces up to 10 years in prison for his actions.

SBU detains four more Russian agents for setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsya facilities