Over 67% of Ukrainians report an increase in corruption after the invasion - poll

03:48 PM • 8020 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 14815 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 14833 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 26358 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 21859 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15376 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16796 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13182 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24119 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11266 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 16333 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 24865 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 4536 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 28830 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 29991 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 26308 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24096 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 30252 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30043 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56153 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 2372 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59702 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41619 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39815 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46008 views
Over 67% of Ukrainians report an increase in corruption after the invasion - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4616 views

Over 67% of Ukrainians believe that the level of corruption has increased since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. 59% of respondents hold the President of Ukraine responsible for corrupt actions.

Over 67% of Ukrainians report an increase in corruption after the invasion - poll

More than 67% of Ukrainians believe that the level of corruption has increased since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. This is stated in a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, reports UNN.

Details

The survey was conducted from November 26 to December 13, 2025. 1000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine.

For comparison: in September 2025, the number of those who felt an increase in the level of corruption was 71%. At the same time, 20% of respondents stated that the level of corruption remained the same, and 5% believed that the level of corruption decreased.

At the same time, 59% of respondents believe that the President of Ukraine bears personal responsibility for the corrupt actions of Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal 95" studio. Another 30% do not think so, and 11% could not make up their minds.

Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians09.12.25, 09:23 • 71489 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics