Over 67% of Ukrainians report an increase in corruption after the invasion - poll

More than 67% of Ukrainians believe that the level of corruption has increased since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. This is stated in a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, reports UNN.

Details

The survey was conducted from November 26 to December 13, 2025. 1000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine.

For comparison: in September 2025, the number of those who felt an increase in the level of corruption was 71%. At the same time, 20% of respondents stated that the level of corruption remained the same, and 5% believed that the level of corruption decreased.

At the same time, 59% of respondents believe that the President of Ukraine bears personal responsibility for the corrupt actions of Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal 95" studio. Another 30% do not think so, and 11% could not make up their minds.

