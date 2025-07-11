Over 5.4 thousand subscribers in Poltava region left without electricity due to bad weather

As a result of strong winds, residents of four communities in Poltava Oblast were left without electricity. Currently, more than 5.4 thousand subscribers are without power, and emergency brigades are already working to restore it. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.

Due to strong gusts of wind, more than 5.4 thousand subscribers in Zinkiv, Kremenchuk, Karlivka, and Dykan communities were left without electricity. Emergency brigades are already working to restore power supply - wrote Kohut.

Addition

In Kyiv Oblast, after bad weather, almost 25 thousand consumers in Brovary and Boryspil districts of Kyiv Oblast were left without electricity after bad weather.