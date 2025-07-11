Over 5.4 thousand subscribers in Poltava region left without electricity due to bad weather

$41.820.05
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 99324 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 75671 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncoveredJuly 11, 12:24 PM • 40762 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 32981 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 25932 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 134968 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 158813 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 26405 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 33424 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 76098 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 99741 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 62944 views
Over 5.4 thousand subscribers in Poltava region left without electricity due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Four communities in Poltava Oblast were left without electricity due to strong winds. Emergency crews are already working to restore power for over 5.4 thousand subscribers.

Over 5.4 thousand subscribers in Poltava region left without electricity due to bad weather

As a result of strong winds, residents of four communities in Poltava Oblast were left without electricity. Currently, more than 5.4 thousand subscribers are without power, and emergency brigades are already working to restore it. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.

Due to strong gusts of wind, more than 5.4 thousand subscribers in Zinkiv, Kremenchuk, Karlivka, and Dykan communities were left without electricity. Emergency brigades are already working to restore power supply 

- wrote Kohut.

Addition

In Kyiv Oblast, after bad weather, almost 25 thousand consumers in Brovary and Boryspil districts of Kyiv Oblast were left without electricity after bad weather. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
