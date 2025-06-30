Over 3,000 Ukrainian women received free infertility treatment this year, 744 became pregnant

Since the beginning of 2025, over 3,000 women have already received free infertility treatment under the state program, which is almost twice as many as for the entire year 2024, with 744 patients becoming pregnant, the Ministry of Finance reported, writes UNN.

"Since the beginning of 2025, over UAH 247 million has been allocated for free infertility treatment using assisted reproductive technologies. Over 3,000 women have received assistance - almost twice as many as for the entire year 2024, when 1.9 thousand patients underwent treatment," the report states.

To finance these services within the Medical Guarantees Program, the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) has concluded contracts for a total amount of UAH 429 million. In 2025, 19 more medical institutions joined the program.

"This year, we continue to expand access to free infertility treatment using assisted reproductive technologies. And today we see the first tangible results of this initiative: 744 patients have become pregnant. We continue to invest in supporting families and creating opportunities for childbirth. After all, this is undoubtedly an investment in human capital and the future of our state," emphasized Roman Yermolychev, Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

In total, 38 medical institutions in various regions of the country currently provide infertility treatment services. Their list can be viewed here.

