Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM • 5186 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33750 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 72347 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 83534 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 72524 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 54908 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 65267 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59777 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 299887 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120481 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Over 2.7 thousand Ukrainians purchased housing through "eOselia" in 2025 24 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

In 2025, 2,778 Ukrainians purchased housing under the "eOselia" program for a total of UAH 5.1 billion, of which almost 60% was for the primary market. In total, since the program's inception, loans worth over UAH 29.1 billion have been issued.

Over 2.7 thousand Ukrainians purchased housing through "eOselia" in 2025

In 2025, 2,778 Ukrainians became homeowners under the state program "eOselia", receiving preferential mortgage loans totaling UAH 5.1 billion. According to Deputy Minister Andriy Telyupa, almost 60% of borrowers purchased housing on the primary market. The program is most actively used by military personnel, doctors, and educators, and the most popular regions for purchasing housing remain Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

In 2025, 2,778 Ukrainians became owners of separate housing, having received loans totaling UAH 5.1 billion. Last year, the Government shifted the focus of the eOselia program to purchasing real estate on the primary market. In particular, in the two quarters of the current year, 1,664 families, or almost 60% of the total number of borrowers, have already purchased housing on the primary market. Also during this time, Ukrainians purchased 225 houses 

- said Deputy Minister Andriy Telyupa.

According to him, in total, since the beginning of the eOselia affordable mortgage program, 17,618 Ukrainians have received housing loans for over UAH 29.1 billion.

Last week, 167 loans for UAH 302 million were issued, including loans at 3% received by:

  • 62 military personnel and security sector representatives;
    • 7 medics;
      • 13 educators;
        • 1 scientist.

          Loans at 7% were received by:

          • 59 Ukrainians without their own housing;
            • 18 IDPs;
              • 7 veterans;

                The largest number of loans were issued in Kyiv Oblast - 50, Kyiv city - 46, Lviv Oblast - 10, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast - 8. By type of real estate, 113 Ukrainians received loans for housing in the first sale, of which 36 objects are under construction, and 54 loans were issued for housing on the secondary market.

                Addition

                The preferential rate of 3% can be used by categories of citizens such as military personnel and security sector representatives, as well as their family members, doctors, educators, and scientists. For all other citizens without housing, as well as for combatants, veterans, and internally displaced persons, the mortgage rate is 7%.

                House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine06.06.25, 16:00 • 241898 views

                Alona Utkina

                Alona Utkina

                Real Estate
                Lviv Oblast
                Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
                Kyiv Oblast
                Kyiv
