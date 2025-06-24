Over 2.7 thousand Ukrainians purchased housing through "eOselia" in 2025 24 June 2025

In 2025, 2,778 Ukrainians became homeowners under the state program "eOselia", receiving preferential mortgage loans totaling UAH 5.1 billion. According to Deputy Minister Andriy Telyupa, almost 60% of borrowers purchased housing on the primary market. The program is most actively used by military personnel, doctors, and educators, and the most popular regions for purchasing housing remain Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

In 2025, 2,778 Ukrainians became owners of separate housing, having received loans totaling UAH 5.1 billion. Last year, the Government shifted the focus of the eOselia program to purchasing real estate on the primary market. In particular, in the two quarters of the current year, 1,664 families, or almost 60% of the total number of borrowers, have already purchased housing on the primary market. Also during this time, Ukrainians purchased 225 houses - said Deputy Minister Andriy Telyupa.

According to him, in total, since the beginning of the eOselia affordable mortgage program, 17,618 Ukrainians have received housing loans for over UAH 29.1 billion.

Last week, 167 loans for UAH 302 million were issued, including loans at 3% received by:

62 military personnel and security sector representatives;

7 medics;

13 educators;

1 scientist.

Loans at 7% were received by:

59 Ukrainians without their own housing;

18 IDPs;

7 veterans;

The largest number of loans were issued in Kyiv Oblast - 50, Kyiv city - 46, Lviv Oblast - 10, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast - 8. By type of real estate, 113 Ukrainians received loans for housing in the first sale, of which 36 objects are under construction, and 54 loans were issued for housing on the secondary market.

Addition

The preferential rate of 3% can be used by categories of citizens such as military personnel and security sector representatives, as well as their family members, doctors, educators, and scientists. For all other citizens without housing, as well as for combatants, veterans, and internally displaced persons, the mortgage rate is 7%.

