Over 2 million Dodge and Chrysler cars received a lawsuit due to seat design defects

February 16, 05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
February 16, 04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 12:57 PM
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
February 16, 11:42 AM
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 11981 views
Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abductionFebruary 16, 05:34 PM • 4578 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 11133 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 6594 views
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car09:44 PM • 6906 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 11135 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 22476 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM • 31651 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 11:42 AM • 47740 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
February 15, 02:11 PM • 82209 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce11:14 PM • 1824 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 6602 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 11983 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 22276 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 28544 views
Over 2 million Dodge and Chrysler cars received a lawsuit due to seat design defects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

FCA US has been hit with a class-action lawsuit over a faulty electric seat height adjuster in millions of its models. The defective part can lead to the collapse of the seat frame during a collision, endangering the lives of the driver and passengers.

Over 2 million Dodge and Chrysler cars received a lawsuit due to seat design defects

FCA US, the American division of the Stellantis concern, is facing a new class-action lawsuit over a faulty electric seat height adjuster in millions of popular models. Plaintiffs claim that the defective part can lead to the sudden collapse of the seat frame during a collision, endangering the lives of the driver and passengers. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

At the center of the lawsuit is a height adjuster bracket, no larger than a chewing gum pad, but performing the critical function of holding the seat.

According to the complaint, this element is prone to breaking during rear-end collisions, causing the seat to instantly drop and the passenger to shift. Lawyers provided results of independent tests where the part broke at speeds as low as 40 km/h, effectively moving the person out of the effective range of seatbelts and airbags.

Accusations of concealing risks to consumers

Plaintiffs insist that FCA and Lear knew about design and testing flaws but deliberately failed to warn buyers about the danger.

The lawsuit states that such an approach is a gross violation of safety standards, as the car's protection systems are designed for a fixed passenger position, which is lost when the seat breaks. Stellantis has not yet provided official comments regarding a possible recall of vehicles or plans for an out-of-court settlement of claims.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldAuto
Road traffic accident