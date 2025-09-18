$41.190.02
Over 180,000 war crimes registered in Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Over 211,000 crimes related to Russian aggression have been recorded in Ukraine, of which over 180,000 are war crimes. The prosecution uses digital solutions for investigations, including evidence from open sources.

Over 180,000 war crimes registered in Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

More than 211,000 crimes related to Russian aggression have already been registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (ERDR) in Ukraine, and more than 180,000 of them are war crimes. This was stated by Oleksandr Ziuz, head of the department for interaction with intergovernmental, state and non-governmental organizations of the organizational, methodological and analytical support department of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, Prosecutor General's Office, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

More than 211,000 crimes related to Russian aggression have already been registered in the ERDR, over 180,000 of them are war crimes. Any system would struggle with such a number. The workload on investigators and prosecutors is immense.

– Ziuz noted.

According to him, the prosecutor's office quite often uses digital solutions in its work.

The most striking example of the successful application of digital solutions is the verdict of the Darnytskyi court regarding the military commissar of Crimea, when most of the case was built on evidence from open sources, because we do not have access to that territory.

– Ziuz noted.

Addition

More than 55,000 photos depicting the consequences of war crimes committed by Russians against Ukraine have already been collected in the eyeWitness to Atrocities application.

Ukraine and the UN agreed to strengthen joint activities. The main focus of cooperation is on investigating international crimes and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine