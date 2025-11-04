ukenru
Over 1,500 Russian occupiers destroyed in the last month: SBU reveals details of Pokrovsk defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Fighters of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center have destroyed over 1,500 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk and its surroundings over the past month. Also hit were 39 artillery systems, 20 tanks, and 62 armored combat vehicles.

Over 1,500 Russian occupiers destroyed in the last month: SBU reveals details of Pokrovsk defense

Fighters of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,500 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and its surroundings over the past month. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

Every day, SBU special forces destroy more than 20 units of enemy equipment. They also hit 39 artillery systems, including multiple rocket launchers, which the Russians used to shell Pokrovsk.

Also, over the past month, special forces destroyed:

  • 20 tanks;
    • 62 armored combat vehicles;
      • 10 air defense systems;
        • 8 electronic warfare/electronic intelligence systems;
          • 532 units of motor transport;
            • 592 enemy positions and fortifications;
              • 2 ammunition depots and 1 fuel and lubricants depot.

                All hits on enemy targets have video confirmation, the SBU reported.

                Attention, 18+ footage!!!

                Recall

                The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provided details on the defense of Pokrovsk. Combat work continues, aimed at eliminating enemy attempts to expand fire influence on logistics in the area of responsibility.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

