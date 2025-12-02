Over 10,000 IDPs from TOT applied for housing vouchers: highest demand in Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported that more than 10,000 internally displaced persons from temporarily occupied territories have already taken advantage of the opportunity to apply for housing vouchers. The highest demand was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia. The ministry announced this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, 10,628 applications have been submitted for participation in the program, with the largest number from Dnipropetrovsk (1,776), Kyiv (1,545), and Zaporizhzhia Oblast (1,044). As for the regions of origin of the applicants, Donetsk (3,566 applications), Luhansk (3,127), Zaporizhzhia (2,067), and Kherson Oblasts (1,601) are leading.

A housing voucher is formed after approval by the commission, and it can be used after the official announcement of the start of payments.

The Ministry is also working on additional funding for the program, including considering the use of budget surpluses from communities displaced from the temporarily occupied territories, and in the future, funds from potential reparations through the International Register of Damages.

