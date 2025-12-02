Over 10,000 IDPs from TOT applied for housing vouchers: highest demand in Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv

$42.340.08
12:35 PM • 8680 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22366 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22639 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 17320 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 18923 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52164 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49662 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59388 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50151 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45843 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 32051 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 20733 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 19860 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 9048 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 5762 views
Publications
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 3960 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 3552 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 5860 views
Exclusive
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22352 views
Exclusive
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22626 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mark Rutte
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Florida
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38688 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40907 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97270 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72069 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88094 views
Over 10,000 IDPs from TOT applied for housing vouchers: highest demand in Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Over 10,000 IDPs from temporarily occupied territories have applied for housing vouchers. The highest demand was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia, with most applicants coming from Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Over 10,000 IDPs from TOT applied for housing vouchers: highest demand in Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported that more than 10,000 internally displaced persons from temporarily occupied territories have already taken advantage of the opportunity to apply for housing vouchers. The highest demand was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia. The ministry announced this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, 10,628 applications have been submitted for participation in the program, with the largest number from Dnipropetrovsk (1,776), Kyiv (1,545), and Zaporizhzhia Oblast (1,044). As for the regions of origin of the applicants, Donetsk (3,566 applications), Luhansk (3,127), Zaporizhzhia (2,067), and Kherson Oblasts (1,601) are leading.

A housing voucher is formed after approval by the commission, and it can be used after the official announcement of the start of payments.

The Ministry is also working on additional funding for the program, including considering the use of budget surpluses from communities displaced from the temporarily occupied territories, and in the future, funds from potential reparations through the International Register of Damages.

Housing voucher for UAH 2 million: a new support program for veteran IDPs is launched in "Diia"01.12.25, 17:17 • 3594 views

Stepan Haftko

Real Estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Kyiv