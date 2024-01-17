ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

13 wounded in hospitals due to Russian attack on Kharkiv - RMA

13 wounded in hospitals due to Russian attack on Kharkiv - RMA

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv hospitalizes 13 people

As of the morning of January 17, 13 people wounded as a result of rocket attacks by Russian troops on the center of Kharkiv are in hospitals, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the RMA said that on January 16, after 21:42, the occupiers struck Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles from the direction of Belgorod, Russia.

"In the Kholodnohirsk district, the facades of about 20 apartment buildings, the premises of a private medical institution were damaged, and 14 cars were destroyed. The inspection is ongoing," Syniehubov said on Telegram.

As a result of the shelling, 17 civilians were injured: 16 women aged 38 to 90 and a 31-year-old man. Three of them were treated on the spot. As of now, 13 victims are in the medical facility: A 43-year-old woman is in extremely serious condition, she received a severe penetrating wound. A 39-year-old woman is also in serious condition. The rest are in moderate and light condition

- Syniehubov said.

In addition, he said, rescuers evacuated 30 people.

Elimination of the consequences of Russian terror continues.

Addendum

According to police, on January 16 in the evening, the Russian military launched missiles at Kharkiv. Preliminarily, they fired from S-300. Damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded. Multi-storey buildings were hit.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

