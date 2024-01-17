13 wounded in hospitals due to Russian attack on Kharkiv - RMA

As of the morning of January 17, 13 people wounded as a result of rocket attacks by Russian troops on the center of Kharkiv are in hospitals, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the RMA said that on January 16, after 21:42, the occupiers struck Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles from the direction of Belgorod, Russia.

"In the Kholodnohirsk district, the facades of about 20 apartment buildings, the premises of a private medical institution were damaged, and 14 cars were destroyed. The inspection is ongoing," Syniehubov said on Telegram.

As a result of the shelling, 17 civilians were injured: 16 women aged 38 to 90 and a 31-year-old man. Three of them were treated on the spot. As of now, 13 victims are in the medical facility: A 43-year-old woman is in extremely serious condition, she received a severe penetrating wound. A 39-year-old woman is also in serious condition. The rest are in moderate and light condition - Syniehubov said.

In addition, he said, rescuers evacuated 30 people.

Elimination of the consequences of Russian terror continues.

Addendum

According to police, on January 16 in the evening, the Russian military launched missiles at Kharkiv. Preliminarily, they fired from S-300. Damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded. Multi-storey buildings were hit.