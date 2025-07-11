$41.820.05
Outbreaks of intestinal infections in Ukraine: 40 people hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

In the first week of July, two outbreaks of acute intestinal infections were recorded in Ukraine in the Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions, as well as an outbreak of salmonellosis in the Vinnytsia region. In total, 40 people fell ill, 21 of them children, all were hospitalized.

Outbreaks of intestinal infections in Ukraine: 40 people hospitalized

During the first week of July, two outbreaks of acute intestinal infections were recorded in Ukraine — in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions. One outbreak of salmonellosis was also registered in Vinnytsia region. In total, 40 people fell ill, 21 of whom were children. According to doctors, all patients were hospitalized and received the necessary medical care. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Acute intestinal infections are among the most common infectious diseases that become more active in summer and can lead to serious complications, especially in children. Intestinal infections are transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food or water, while swimming in polluted reservoirs, through dirty hands and household items.

In total, since the beginning of the year, 20,403 cases of acute intestinal infections have been registered in Ukraine. The number of diseases is predicted to increase in summer, so doctors remind of prevention rules and the first symptoms for which you need to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Symptoms of ACI that require immediate medical attention:

  • dryness in the mouth and throat;
    • fever accompanied by diarrhea and vomiting;
      • cramping abdominal pain;
        • scanty urination or its absence.

          To protect yourself and your children from acute intestinal infections (hereinafter - ACI), it is enough to perform simple preventive actions and, in case of indisposition, be sure to consult a doctor.

          ACI prevention:

          • observe personal hygiene rules: wash hands and products;
            • do not consume products that have been stored in violation of storage conditions;
              • wash fruits and vegetables with clean water before cooking;
                • do not neglect the time of heat treatment of meat and fish products, etc.

                  The Ministry of Health reminded that ready-made meals and confectionery, milk and dairy products, and eggs are most often the factors of intestinal infection transmission. And the pathogens of intestinal infections are most often found in raw food of animal origin (meat, eggs, unpasteurized milk, seafood), unwashed fruits and vegetables. The risks of infection increase if the storage conditions of such products are violated - if the temperature regime, shelf life, or transportation rules are not observed. To prevent infection, all products should be thoroughly washed, and food of animal origin must be subjected to sufficient heat treatment before consumption.

                  Olga Rozgon

