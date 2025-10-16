Out of 500,000 PDR exams in 2025, only a quarter of candidates passed on the first attempt – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of 2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers have conducted over 500,000 tests, but only 25% of driver candidates successfully pass the theoretical traffic rules exam on the first try. The cost of taking the exam is 250 hryvnias, and retesting is possible after 10 days.
In Ukraine, only 25% of driver's license candidates successfully pass the theoretical traffic rules exam on the first attempt. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes UNN.
Details
Since the beginning of 2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers have conducted over 500,000 tests, but most applicants received an unsatisfactory result.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 25.3% of those who prepared independently passed the exam on the first attempt, while among driving school graduates, only 21.4% were successful. The department notes that the decisive factor is not the format of preparation, but the systematic nature of training and attention to detail.
Drivers in Ukraine received clear instructions on how to pay fines for traffic violations25.09.25, 11:54 • 8201 view
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that candidates have 20 minutes to answer 20 questions for the exam. No more than two mistakes are allowed. In case of failure, retesting can be done after 10 days, and the number of attempts is unlimited.
The cost of taking the exam is 250 hryvnias. You can register through the E-registration service or in the Ministry of Internal Affairs mobile application.
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions27.09.25, 09:00 • 77828 views