Our people are able to overcome absolutely all obstacles and difficulties: Zelensky honors Paralympians and their coaches with state awards

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state awards to the members of the Ukrainian national Paralympic team at the XVIII Summer Paralympic Games in Paris. The President noted that the victories of the Paralympians proved that Ukrainians are able to overcome absolutely all obstacles and difficulties, UNN reports.

"We are very proud of you. All those who won awards, all those who supported and coached you together. I did everything I could to make your star shine, and you really were the stars of these games (...) Your victories have proved once again that our people are able to overcome absolutely all obstacles and difficulties, that they are able to fight and win like no other. Our people know how to fight and how to win these victories, which are so important. 138 athletes in 17 sports - each and every one of them. All those who expanded the geography of Ukrainian victories at the Paralympic Games in Paris brought Ukraine an extremely inspiring result: 82 medals - 22 gold, 28 silver and 32 bronze," Zelensky said.

The President awarded the Paralympic athletes and their coaches with state awards and honorary titles.

In addition, para-cyclist Pavlo Bal presented the Head of State with a uniform of the Ukrainian national Paralympic team.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team took 7th place in the medal standings of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, winning 82 medals. Powerlifter Anton Kriukov won the final silver medal in the 107 kg weight category.