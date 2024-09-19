Our people are able to overcome absolutely all obstacles and difficulties: Zelensky honors Paralympians and their coaches with state awards

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Our people are able to overcome absolutely all obstacles and difficulties: Zelensky honors Paralympians and their coaches with state awards

Our people are able to overcome absolutely all obstacles and difficulties: Zelensky honors Paralympians and their coaches with state awards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18017 views

The President of Ukraine awarded state awards to the members of the Paralympic team for their performance at the Games in Paris. The Ukrainian athletes won 82 medals, ranking 7th in the medal standings.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state awards to the members of the Ukrainian national Paralympic team at the XVIII Summer Paralympic Games in Paris. The President noted that the victories of the Paralympians proved that Ukrainians are able to overcome absolutely all obstacles and difficulties, UNN reports.

"We are very proud of you. All those who won awards, all those who supported and coached you together. I did everything I could to make your star shine, and you really were the stars of these games (...) Your victories have proved once again that our people are able to overcome absolutely all obstacles and difficulties, that they are able to fight and win like no other. Our people know how to fight and how to win these victories, which are so important. 138 athletes in 17 sports - each and every one of them. All those who expanded the geography of Ukrainian victories at the Paralympic Games in Paris brought Ukraine an extremely inspiring result: 82 medals - 22 gold, 28 silver and 32 bronze," Zelensky said.

The President awarded the Paralympic athletes and their coaches with state awards and honorary titles.

In addition, para-cyclist Pavlo Bal presented the Head of State with a uniform of the Ukrainian national Paralympic team.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team took 7th place in the medal standings of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, winning 82 medals. Powerlifter Anton Kriukov won the final silver medal in the 107 kg weight category.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
paralympic-gamesParalympic Games
parisParis
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

