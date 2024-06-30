OSCE recognizes Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a resolution recognizing Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and the need to decolonize Russia. UNN writes with reference to the TG channel of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

On the opening day of its summer session in Bucharest, the OSCE PA adopted a resolution condemning Russia's 10-year armed aggression against Ukraine, recognizing the actions of the military and political leadership of Russia and its armed forces during the full-scale invasion as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This was announced by a member of the parliamentary delegation, Pavlo Frolov.

He also noted that the resolution defines the decolonization of the Russian Federation as "a necessary precondition for the establishment of a lasting peace.

"The resolution, in particular, calls for the establishment of a Special Tribunal to prosecute the Russian Federation for crimes committed during the aggressive war against Ukraine, to conduct international and national investigations into mass atrocities, murders, and rapes," the statement said.

