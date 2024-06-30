OSCE recognizes Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50243 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79930 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166495 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131841 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361474 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180079 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148749 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197498 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 50327 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 44908 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 56811 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 60569 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 80004 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3312 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11379 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32875 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34839 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47991 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

OSCE recognizes Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25630 views

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopted a resolution recognizing Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and calling for the decolonization of the Russian Federation as a prerequisite for achieving lasting peace.

OSCE recognizes Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a resolution recognizing Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and the need to decolonize Russia. UNN writes with reference to the TG channel of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

On the opening day of its summer session in Bucharest, the OSCE PA adopted a resolution condemning Russia's 10-year armed aggression against Ukraine, recognizing the actions of the military and political leadership of Russia and its armed forces during the full-scale invasion as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This was announced by a member of the parliamentary delegation, Pavlo Frolov.

Kuleba calls on OSCE to find a way to get rid of the "Russian yoke"26.06.24, 19:13 • 12255 views

He also noted that the resolution defines the decolonization of the Russian Federation as "a necessary precondition for the establishment of a lasting peace.

"The resolution, in particular, calls for the establishment of a Special Tribunal to prosecute the Russian Federation for crimes committed during the aggressive war against Ukraine, to conduct international and national investigations into mass atrocities, murders, and rapes," the statement said.

PACE adopts a resolution calling for support for Ukrainian IDPs and refugees: what is expected27.06.24, 14:38 • 34737 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Bucharest
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40