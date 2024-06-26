Kuleba calls on OSCE to find a way to get rid of the "Russian yoke"
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on OSCE members to actively support the Ukrainian Formula for Peace to end the war with Russia and to isolate Russia from the organization for undermining European security and committing war crimes in Ukraine.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the participants of the OSCE Annual Security Review Conference to become more actively involved in the implementation of the Peace Formula and find a way to get rid of the Russian yoke, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
Kuleba spoke about the results of the first Peace Summit in Switzerland and expressed his gratitude to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borge, for his participation in the Summit and called on the OSCE to be more actively involved in the implementation of the Peace Formula.
"The peace formula is currently the only realistic way to end the largest war in Europe since the end of World War II. It is fully based on the norms, principles and values enshrined in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. The formula is inherently non-discriminatory towards any country. It is based on respect. And that is why so many countries agree to it," Kuleba says.
He called on participating states to find a way to get rid of the "Russian yoke" in the OSCE, which undermines the foundations of the organization.
"Russia's presence in the OSCE is nonsense. This country has literally undermined the entire post-war security order in Europe and the OSCE as a platform for dialogue. Russian representatives are still here and laughing in our faces. The reasons for this behavior include imperial arrogance, disregard for all rules and a sense of impunity. How to deal with such a country? First of all, it must be isolated. Otherwise, it will continue to block and obstruct any significant processes and initiatives," Kuleba emphasized.
He also called for an end to Russia's sense of impunity and for it to be held accountable for its war crimes, and emphasized that a resolution of the Russian crisis would ensure a peaceful and secure future for the whole of Europe.
Recall
According to the OSCE report , since 2014, Russia has deprived thousands of Ukrainian civilians of their liberty without legal grounds. Human rights activists believe that the actions of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine should be qualified not only as war crimes, but also as crimes against humanity.