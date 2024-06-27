PACE adopts a resolution calling for support for Ukrainian IDPs and refugees: what is expected

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50392 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56868 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 80060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166581 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213174 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131881 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361505 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180081 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148751 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197500 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 50392 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 44959 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 56868 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 60625 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 80060 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3338 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11389 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32883 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34850 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 48003 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

PACE adopts a resolution calling for support for Ukrainian IDPs and refugees: what is expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34737 views

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously adopted a resolution calling on Europe to provide immediate and long-term political solutions to support Ukrainians, including payments and social support for IDPs and refugees, the deputies said.

PACE adopts a resolution calling for support for Ukrainian IDPs and refugees: what is expected

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously adopted a resolution calling on Europe to provide immediate and long-term political solutions to support Ukrainians, including payments and social support for IDPs and refugees, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, said in Telegram, according to UNN.  

Details

"The PACE has just unanimously adopted a resolution calling on Europe to provide immediate and long-term political solutions to support Ukrainians," Goncharenko said.

According to him, according to the decision, "IDPs should receive all payments, and Ukrainian refugees and children should receive all financial and social support.

"The PACE voted to pay money to Ukrainians to return to Ukraine! That is, after the end of hostilities, Ukrainians who will return to live in Ukraine will be able to receive financial assistance from European countries," Goncharenko said.

MP Yevhenia Kravchuk of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE said that the resolution is titled "Urgent call to Europe and its partners: developing short- and long-term policy solutions for displaced persons from Ukraine and their support" and received 56 votes in favor in the Assembly.

The resolution, in her words, includes, among other things:

  • Calls for increased political support and necessary funding for the implementation of internal displacement policy in Ukraine; 
  • Supports the extension of the EU Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians and the search for long-term solutions for the accommodation of displaced persons; 
  • confirms the right of persons under temporary protection to apply for asylum and proposes to grant permanent residence after three years of stay; 
  • notes that long-term support programs for IDPs residing in Ukraine should include financial assistance to ensure access to housing, including social housing, as well as loans for the reconstruction of private housing and other support to find long-term housing solutions, including through sustainable reintegration into the rental housing market; and psychological support.

According to her, the Assembly also notes that the return of displaced persons to their homes may require years of preparation, which should begin now. "The return will certainly involve the provision of financial assistance for resettlement, and the issue of payment of assistance for resettlement and reintegration over a certain period of time should be resolved. Very importantly, and I am personally grateful for this, the document contains a reference to my resolution adopted yesterday: The Assembly emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for displaced persons in Ukraine to preserve and develop their cultural heritage," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

Addendum

According to Kravchuk, since the beginning of Russia's aggressive war, more than 5.9 million Ukrainian citizens have sought refuge in Europe, and more than 500,000 have moved outside Europe. There are also about 5 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsOur people abroad
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40