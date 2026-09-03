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Organizers of fraudulent call centers could face up to 12 years — bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Zelenskyy's bill provides for up to 12 years in prison for organizers of fraudulent call centers and the confiscation of property. Whistleblowers may be exempted from punishment.

Organizers of fraudulent call centers could face up to 12 years — bill

If the Verkhovna Rada adopts the amendments to the Criminal Code proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, organizers of fraudulent call centers will face up to 12 years in prison. This is stated in the relevant bill published on the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

According to the document, the following penalties are proposed:

  • creating a fraudulent organization or managing it or one of its structural divisions — imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property;
    • working at such a call center while being aware of its illegality — 5 to 10 years in prison, with or without confiscation of property;
      • providing premises or services — 5 to 10 years' imprisonment;
        • deliberately involving another person by offering employment and otherwise — imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years;
          • recruitment again — 5 to 10 years in prison.

            At the same time, the proposed amendments provide for exemption from punishment for individuals who inform law enforcement officers about the creation or activities of such an organization. However, a person who created the fraudulent organization will not be exempted from punishment.

            We remind you

            President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted two bills to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening liability for organizing fraudulent call centers, as well as for organizing schemes involving "drops".

            Ukraine seeks to strengthen the liability of organizers of fraudulent call centers — Zelenskyy will submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow01.09.26, 22:18 • 4172 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
            Laws
            Verkhovna Rada
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy