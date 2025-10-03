Organized group seized UAH 58 million worth of Ukrenergo electricity during the war: SAP sent indictment to court

$41.280.05
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North KoreaPhotoOctober 3, 03:06 AM • 8206 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 20809 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 6594 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30508 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12868 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30741 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 45592 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 53432 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Olena Sosedka
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 13060 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 25234 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 68351 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 76031 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 56607 views
Forbes
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

Organized group seized UAH 58 million worth of Ukrenergo electricity during the war: SAP sent indictment to court

SAP and NABU sent an indictment to court against a group that appropriated electricity during the war. This caused Ukrenergo losses of over UAH 58 million.

Organized group seized UAH 58 million worth of Ukrenergo electricity during the war: SAP sent indictment to court

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has sent an indictment to court against an organized group that seized electricity during the war and caused more than 58 million hryvnias in damages to Ukrenergo. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

The SAP prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to court against the participants of an organized group whose criminal actions in selling electricity during the war caused PJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" damages totaling over UAH 58 million.

According to the investigation, in April 2022, the former deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional Council organized a scheme to misappropriate electricity. To do this, he involved the head of a private enterprise and its founder. The perpetrators had previously acquired three companies with licenses to supply electricity, which in June 2022 received resources from the integrated energy system of Ukraine and transferred them to a controlled company for sale.

However, the funds from the sale of electricity never reached Ukrenergo. Instead, the money was transferred to the accounts of financial companies under the guise of loan repayments. Then, for a fee of 0.5% of the amount, they were transferred to other enterprises and eventually withdrawn to the account of a non-resident company registered in Bulgaria.

As a result, Ukrenergo suffered losses of UAH 58.44 million. The organizer and his accomplices are accused of embezzlement of property on an especially large scale and legalization of proceeds from crime.

