Organized group seized UAH 58 million worth of Ukrenergo electricity during the war: SAP sent indictment to court

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has sent an indictment to court against an organized group that seized electricity during the war and caused more than 58 million hryvnias in damages to Ukrenergo. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

The SAP prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to court against the participants of an organized group whose criminal actions in selling electricity during the war caused PJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" damages totaling over UAH 58 million. - reported the SAP.

According to the investigation, in April 2022, the former deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional Council organized a scheme to misappropriate electricity. To do this, he involved the head of a private enterprise and its founder. The perpetrators had previously acquired three companies with licenses to supply electricity, which in June 2022 received resources from the integrated energy system of Ukraine and transferred them to a controlled company for sale.

However, the funds from the sale of electricity never reached Ukrenergo. Instead, the money was transferred to the accounts of financial companies under the guise of loan repayments. Then, for a fee of 0.5% of the amount, they were transferred to other enterprises and eventually withdrawn to the account of a non-resident company registered in Bulgaria.

As a result, Ukrenergo suffered losses of UAH 58.44 million. The organizer and his accomplices are accused of embezzlement of property on an especially large scale and legalization of proceeds from crime.

