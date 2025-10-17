The Hungarian Prime Minister announced this information after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin - the latter informed Viktor Orban about the main content of his conversation with US President Donald Trump.

The Kremlin reported on what Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed. Earlier, Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's press secretary announced this at a briefing.

The following information is currently known:

It is stated that Russian President Putin, during a telephone conversation, informed Hungarian Prime Minister Orban about the main content of his conversation with US President Trump. In turn, Orban, as noted, "expressed readiness to provide conditions for organizing a possible Russian-American summit in Budapest."

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country fully supports a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

If the result of the meeting is peace in Ukraine, it will be one of the most important news of this century