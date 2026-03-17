Orban will block aid to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline are fully restored

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that he would continue to block key European Union aid to Ukraine until the supply of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline is fully restored, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to allow EU experts to enter his country to assist with repairs. Orbán announced this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

If there is no oil, there is no money. A few minutes ago, I discussed the issue of the Ukrainian oil blockade with the President of the European Council and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. I said that Hungary's position remains unchanged. If President Zelenskyy wants to get his money from Brussels, then he must open the Druzhba oil pipeline. - said Orbán.

He stated that last week Ukraine did not accept Hungarian experts, adding that Ukraine allegedly openly declares that it has no intention of allowing cheap Russian oil to pass through to Hungary.

As for me, they are using this whole oil blockade simply to interfere in the elections in Hungary from the Tisza side. Therefore, the situation is extremely simple. If there is no oil, there is no money. - added Orbán.

Recall

The EU offered Ukraine financial and technical assistance as part of efforts to restore the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline after Russian attacks, and the Ukrainian side welcomed and accepted this offer, according to a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The issue of the EU loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine, which Hungary promised to block, may be resolved after the developments around the Druzhba oil pipeline, and even before the bloc's leaders' summit on March 19-20.