“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103143 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103278 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111287 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104719 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138572 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103875 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113512 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117041 views

Orban: Trump's presidency will help European patriots “occupy” Brussels

Orban: Trump's presidency will help European patriots “occupy” Brussels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25305 views

Hungarian Prime Minister announces the beginning of a second wave of right-wing political changes in Europe after Trump's rise to power. Orban plans to “occupy” Brussels and lift sanctions against Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that the coming to power of US President-elect Donald Trump  will help launch a second wave of massive right-wing political change in Europe, launching, in his words, an offensive to “occupy” Brussels.

Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details [1

In just a few hours, even the sun will shine differently in Brussels. A new president in the United States, a large faction of patriots in Brussels, great enthusiasm

- Orban said at the conference.

So the big attack can begin. With this, I am launching the second phase of the offensive, which aims to occupy Brussels

Recall 

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated the need to lift sanctions against Russia and expects changes with the arrival of Trump. He also called Ukraine a “serious challenge” for the European economy.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising