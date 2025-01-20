Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that the coming to power of US President-elect Donald Trump will help launch a second wave of massive right-wing political change in Europe, launching, in his words, an offensive to “occupy” Brussels.

Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details [1

In just a few hours, even the sun will shine differently in Brussels. A new president in the United States, a large faction of patriots in Brussels, great enthusiasm - Orban said at the conference.

So the big attack can begin. With this, I am launching the second phase of the offensive, which aims to occupy Brussels

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated the need to lift sanctions against Russia and expects changes with the arrival of Trump. He also called Ukraine a “serious challenge” for the European economy.