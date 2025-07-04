$41.720.09
Orban "saw" "Ukrainian special services" in Hungary, which allegedly were to influence the parliamentary elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Kyiv of attempting to influence the upcoming 2026 parliamentary elections. According to him, Ukrainian special services are operating in Hungary with the aim of bringing a pro-Ukrainian government to power.

Orban "saw" "Ukrainian special services" in Hungary, which allegedly were to influence the parliamentary elections

Pro-Russian Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán accused official Kyiv of another portion of "betrayals" and found new arguments why Ukraine should not be allowed into the European Union. This time, according to Orbán, Ukraine allegedly wants to rig the elections in Hungary. He stated this on the air of "Kossuth" radio, as reported by Polsat News, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Orbán believes that Kyiv is trying to influence the elections scheduled for next year in Hungary.

Ukraine has deployed services in Hungary to influence the 2026 parliamentary elections. The plan was to bring a pro-Ukrainian government to power. This is about approving Kyiv's accession to the European Union 

— he explained, adding that the activity of Ukrainian services in Hungary is "constant."

He added that a "plan to create a large party" has been developed.

It's about winning the elections and then implementing decisions made in Brussels

— he explained.

Orbán noted that the activities of Ukrainian special services are noticeable not only among politicians but also among organizations and media in the country.

Ukrainians are beginning to understand that the most important issue for Europe in the next 10 years will be the issue of war and peace, that is, whether a country at war will be accepted into the EU or not. That is why the services are constantly in Hungary.

Recall

The Hungarian government conducted a survey Voks2025, according to which allegedly 95% of the population opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union. At the same time, Voks2025 is not a referendum, but a consultative vote that has no legal force and can only be used as a political tool.

Hungary blocked Ukraine's EU accession, said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán27.06.25, 16:41

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
