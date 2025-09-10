$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 996 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 4010 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 10929 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 15045 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 39766 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 59549 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 50434 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 31231 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 35587 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 23983 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
Oracle recorded a record 27% stock surge thanks to AI service orders - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Oracle reported a significant increase in orders for future AI services, leading to a 27% surge in its stock to a record high. Remaining performance obligations rose to $455 billion, with four multi-billion dollar contracts signed.

Oracle recorded a record 27% stock surge thanks to AI service orders - FT

Oracle, the world's largest developer of software for organizations and a major supplier of server equipment, reported a significant increase in orders for future artificial intelligence services for its cloud infrastructure division. This caused shares to rise by 27% to a record level in after-hours trading, according to UNN, citing Financial Times.

Details

The company's remaining performance obligations - orders that will be fulfilled in the future and generate revenue - rose to $455 billion, compared to just $138 billion three months ago.

CEO Safra Catz called it an "amazing quarter," during which Oracle signed "four multi-billion dollar contracts with three different customers" in the last three months.

It is also reported that the surge in growth has led Wall Street analysts to wonder how Oracle can scale computing power quickly enough to meet the new demand, while most cloud companies complain about chip shortages.

Recall

Shares of Apple, the technology giant, fell by 1.3%. This happened after the new iPhone 17 models were unveiled.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Financial Times
Apple Inc.