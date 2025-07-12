Operators of enemy drones involved in the death of a one-year-old boy in Kherson region were eliminated - General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers avenged the Russian barbarians who killed a one-year-old boy in the Kherson region. As reported by the General Staff, "there are grounds to assert that the operators of enemy attack drones involved in the child's death have been eliminated," UNN reports.

Context

As is known, on July 9, 2025, at about 12:10 PM, in the yard of a residential building in the village of Pravdyne, Bilozerka community, Kherson region, one-year-old Dmytryk died as a result of a Russian UAV "Molniya" strike, and his grandmother was wounded.

At this time, there are grounds to assert that the operators of enemy attack drones involved in the child's death have been eliminated - the report says

Details

According to the General Staff, the launch direction of the "Molniya" attack drone, which attacked a residential building in Pravdyne, was determined – the area of the temporarily occupied settlement of Hola Prystan. The location where the crew of Russian war criminals was located was also established: a five-story non-residential building in Hola Prystan.

Into the windows of the corresponding floor, the operators of the attack UAVs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine directed five FPV drones in four attempts. Subsequently, no enemy drone launches were observed from the specified building. Our soldiers will avenge every Russian scoundrel who came here to sow death! - summarized the General Staff.

