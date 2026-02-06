Operations partially suspended at the border with Moldova due to bad weather: who is affected

$43.140.03
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
11:00 AM • 11233 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
09:41 AM • 12211 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 15356 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM • 54630 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM • 50710 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 39587 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51837 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94909 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35420 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killedFebruary 6, 03:36 AM • 7268 views
Republicans fear losing control of Congress due to Trump's policies - The HillFebruary 6, 04:06 AM • 4274 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 18952 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 11059 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 7588 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 7712 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
11:00 AM • 11233 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 27785 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 54632 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94911 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bloggers
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 17040 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 19953 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 29292 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 32535 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 68659 views
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Operations partially suspended at the border with Moldova due to bad weather: who is affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1976 views

Due to black ice, the processing of cargo vehicles has been suspended at the Palanca – Mayaky – Udobne and Tudora border crossing points. Drivers are asked to take this into account when planning their routes.

Operations partially suspended at the border with Moldova due to bad weather: who is affected

Temporary restrictions for trucks have been imposed at the border between Ukraine and Moldova due to difficult weather conditions, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to worsening weather conditions and the formation of ice, the processing of freight vehicles at the Palanka – Mayaky – Udobne and Tudora checkpoints has been temporarily suspended.

- the State Border Guard Service reported.

Drivers and carriers were urged to take this information into account when planning their routes.

Traffic on main roads is unimpeded despite bad weather - road workers06.02.26, 10:34 • 2072 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroadAuto
Frosts in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova