Operations partially suspended at the border with Moldova due to bad weather: who is affected

Temporary restrictions for trucks have been imposed at the border between Ukraine and Moldova due to difficult weather conditions, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to worsening weather conditions and the formation of ice, the processing of freight vehicles at the Palanka – Mayaky – Udobne and Tudora checkpoints has been temporarily suspended. - the State Border Guard Service reported.

Drivers and carriers were urged to take this information into account when planning their routes.

Traffic on main roads is unimpeded despite bad weather - road workers