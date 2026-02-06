Operations partially suspended at the border with Moldova due to bad weather: who is affected
Kyiv • UNN
Due to black ice, the processing of cargo vehicles has been suspended at the Palanca – Mayaky – Udobne and Tudora border crossing points. Drivers are asked to take this into account when planning their routes.
Temporary restrictions for trucks have been imposed at the border between Ukraine and Moldova due to difficult weather conditions, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Due to worsening weather conditions and the formation of ice, the processing of freight vehicles at the Palanka – Mayaky – Udobne and Tudora checkpoints has been temporarily suspended.
Drivers and carriers were urged to take this information into account when planning their routes.
