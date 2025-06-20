Operation "Guardian": Police apprehended dozens of draft dodgers who were "making" deferrals from service

In Ukraine, during a police special operation called "Guardian," about 100 cases of forged disability care certificates, used to evade military service, were uncovered, and eight individuals have already been notified of suspicions, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Within the first two stages of the large-scale operation "Guardian," law enforcement officers reportedly "conducted about 50 searches at the residences of servicemen and conscripts."

"According to the results of two stages of the large-scale special operation, police uncovered about 100 facts of forging certificates for the care of disabled people, with the use of which military personnel and conscripts tried to avoid fulfilling military service duties," law enforcement officers said.

Currently, it is reported that "the cancellation of illegally obtained deferrals has been initiated and documents for mobilizing the identified persons into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been prepared."

"Eight defendants have already received suspicions," the report says.

For evading military service under martial law, they face up to ten years in prison, as indicated.

