Operation "Forrest Gump": NABU and SAPO showed the documents found during the searches

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have published the documents found as part of a special operation codenamed "Forrest Gump" to expose a criminal organization. Those involved in the case include a current and a former member of parliament, as well as senior officials of the Office of the President, UNN reports.

During searches conducted as part of the "Forrest Gump" operation, NABU and SAPO discovered a document containing a crisis communication plan concerning the activities of a Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada. The document contains prepared communication steps and messages aimed at responding to the public situation surrounding the commission's work - SAPO and NABU reported.

Operation "Forrest Gump": NABU and SAPO presented audio recordings in a case involving an incumbent and a former MP, as well as officials from the Office of the President

Addendum

Earlier, on August 19, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced a special operation to expose a criminal organization, among those involved are current and former members of parliament and senior officials of the Office of the President.

MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported about "searches (...) at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President." And MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak published details of the case.