In the first quarter, Ukrainians took out 8% more microloans than last year, exceeding 2.17 million.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

In the first quarter of 2025, Ukrainians took out over 2.17 million microloans for a total of UAH 12.72 billion. The average loan amount decreased to UAH 5,858, and the total debt reached UAH 24.28 billion.

Ukrainians took out more than 2.17 million microloans in the first quarter of 2025. This is 8% more than in the same period last year. In total, they borrowed UAH 12.72 billion from non-bank financial institutions (MFIs). This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

At the same time, the average loan amount decreased for the first time in two years — by 2% — and currently amounts to UAH 5,858. On average, Ukrainians take out 724,000 microloans per month.

In total, Ukrainians owed MFIs UAH 24.28 billion as of April 1, 2025. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the debt has doubled.

63% of microloans are taken out for a period of 93 days to 1 year. At the same time, the number of long-term microloans — from 1 to 2 years — has increased 15 times.

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect28.05.25, 09:00 • 74044 views

According to updated data from the National Bank, Ukrainians' debts did not decrease by UAH 2.7 billion, as was the case in previous reports, but increased by UAH 1.4 billion at the end of 2024. In general, the debt doubled in 2024 — by UAH 10.7 billion.

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer20.05.25, 17:05 • 144646 views

Recall

In May, the National Bank of Ukraine reported positive banking trends: lending to businesses and loans to the population are growing. In the first quarter of 2024, Ukraine is experiencing accelerated growth in hryvnia lending to businesses and high growth rates in lending to the population.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
