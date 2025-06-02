In the first quarter, Ukrainians took out 8% more microloans than last year, exceeding 2.17 million.

Ukrainians took out more than 2.17 million microloans in the first quarter of 2025. This is 8% more than in the same period last year. In total, they borrowed UAH 12.72 billion from non-bank financial institutions (MFIs). This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

At the same time, the average loan amount decreased for the first time in two years — by 2% — and currently amounts to UAH 5,858. On average, Ukrainians take out 724,000 microloans per month.

In total, Ukrainians owed MFIs UAH 24.28 billion as of April 1, 2025. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the debt has doubled.

63% of microloans are taken out for a period of 93 days to 1 year. At the same time, the number of long-term microloans — from 1 to 2 years — has increased 15 times.

According to updated data from the National Bank, Ukrainians' debts did not decrease by UAH 2.7 billion, as was the case in previous reports, but increased by UAH 1.4 billion at the end of 2024. In general, the debt doubled in 2024 — by UAH 10.7 billion.

