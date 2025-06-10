$41.490.09
OpenAI claims to reach $10 billion in annual revenue: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

OpenAI announced annual revenue of $10 billion thanks to ChatGPT and other products. The company plans to scale and collaborates with Microsoft to develop infrastructure.

OpenAI claims to reach $10 billion in annual revenue: details

OpenAI has announced that it has reached an annual revenue run rate of $10 billion, thanks to the soaring popularity of its ChatGPT chatbot. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNBC.

Details

OpenAI's annual revenue, calculated based on current monthly revenue, reached $10 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

The company clarified that the main source of this revenue is subscriptions to ChatGPT products, the API model for business, as well as licenses to use its models in Microsoft products such as GitHub Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Azure OpenAI Service.

Our main goal is to provide safe and useful artificial general intelligence, and this requires significant resources. Commercialization helps fund this work.

– the company said in a statement.

OpenAI also reported that ChatGPT, its flagship product, currently has over 100 million weekly users and is actively used in more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

We see companies around the world using our tools to increase productivity and creativity, and this is just the beginning.

– OpenAI said.

Additionally

In December 2024, OpenAI reported annual revenue of $5.5 billion, indicating rapid growth in just six months.

According to CNBC, OpenAI is considering options for further scaling and increasing its infrastructure. The company is working with Microsoft, which is its strategic investor and main cloud partner.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyEconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Microsoft
Tesla
