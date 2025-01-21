Open new horizons for your business at the Mind Export Summit 2025

On 13 February, the largest conference for Ukrainian entrepreneurs on entering foreign markets, finding partners, step-by-step strategies and tactical solutions - Mind Export Summit 2025 - will take place in Kiyv for two days.

Top 5 reasons why you should visit MES-2025:

search for partners abroad,

developing a roadmap for entering the EU market,

learn the tools for entering the German market,

studying the processes in the US market,

search for international distributors to work in the European and Arab markets.

All these (and other) questions will be answered, as the topics of the Mind Export Summit 2025 panel discussions are as follows:

State support for exports

Integration into the EU markets

Grant opportunities for companies seeking to enter export markets

Roadmap for entering markets

New realities of entering global markets for Ukrainian technology companies

How to develop successfully not only in Ukraine

Exports of Ukraine: structure dynamics, main changes and trends

Among the speakers:

State officials: Nazovni.Online (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, State Enterprise ‘Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development’, Export Credit Agency,

Practitioners: Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ukrainian Investment and Trade Promotion Centre,

Donors: UNDP, EU Delegation, USAID,

Business: dozens of exporting entrepreneurs, practitioners and mentors.

Visitors will also be able to learn about the cases of Ukrainian companies already operating in foreign markets and even try their products at the Exporters' Fair, which will be part of the Summit. Among the companies: vegan products Wanted Vegan, furniture company Tivoli, law firm Mitra, crispy cheese balls snEco, and signature herbal teas Zhygun Herbs.

Those who are already determined to conquer foreign markets will have the opportunity to take part in the Business Simulation ‘Entering Export Markets’ on the second day of the Summit, where participants will simulate the process of expanding abroad and work out possible problems.

To get tickets, please follow the link https://exportsummit.mind.ua/

Come, it will be useful!