OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies of cancer at 43

The death of Leonid Radvinsky, the 43-year-old founder and owner of OnlyFans, an American of Ukrainian descent, has been reported. This is according to UNN, citing Bloomberg.

The billionaire reportedly died at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer. By the way, Radvinsky acquired most of the platform's shares in 2018 and transformed OnlyFans into a global phenomenon that changed the approach to earning money for adult content creators, allowing them to receive payments directly from subscribers.

Founded in 2016 by British entrepreneurs Guy and Tim Stokely, the platform became extremely popular during the pandemic, when adult film actors and sex workers sought alternative online income sources.

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

According to the company, OnlyFans has over 4.6 million creator accounts and about 377 million users. Annual revenue in 2024 was $1.4 billion. Radvinsky received approximately $1.8 billion in dividends from the platform since 2021.

The billionaire was born in Odesa, but his childhood years were spent in Chicago. He recently lived in Florida. According to OnlyFans, Radvinsky was involved in charity work, including helping cancer patients, supporting open-source projects, and animal shelters. In 2024, he transferred his stake in the platform to a trust, which raises questions about the future ownership of OnlyFans.

It is reported that negotiations for a possible sale of 60% of the platform's shares, with an estimated value of $5.5 billion, were in their initial stages. Now, the question of the platform's future management remains open.

OnlyFans overtakes Apple and NVIDIA: becomes the world's most profitable company by revenue per employee