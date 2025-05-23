OnlyFans may be sold for $8 billion to an investment company specializing in life sciences
Kyiv • UNN
The owner of OnlyFans is in talks with Forest Road Company to sell the platform. The company wants to move away from pornographic content.
An American investment company from Los Angeles, specializing in media, as well as energy and life sciences, is in talks to buy OnlyFans Ltd. in a deal that values the platform at $8 billion. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the Reutrers agency, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that OnlyFans has been in talks with Forest Road Company since March on a deal, the terms of which are not disclosed. According to anonymous sources, the company is also considering other applicants for the contract.
The London-based OnlyFans service, which has a reputation for hosting pornographic and adult content prohibited in most other social networks, is trying to move away from hard content in favor of less explicit material
According to Bloomberg, the company, which has been owned by Ukrainian-born billionaire Leonid Radvinsky since 2018, has been steadily building its team of comedians, chefs, personal trainers and other artists to expand its user base.
According to the publication, Forest Road is an investment firm founded in 2017 that specializes in media and digital content, as well as energy and life sciences.
Let us remind you
Ukrainian OnlyFans models earned $111 million in 2020-2022. The State Tax Service received data on 5,435 Ukrainians who received income from the platform.
In Ukraine, six sentences have been handed down for working on OnlyFans in 3 years17.03.25, 14:16 • 272443 views