"Only fools think otherwise": Trump predicts oil price drop after 'Iranian threat' eliminated
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced a rapid decrease in oil prices after the Iranian threat is neutralized. Currently, the price per barrel has exceeded $108 due to the conflict.
US President Donald Trump believes that oil prices will quickly fall once the nuclear threat from Iran is eliminated. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.
Details
According to Trump, the "short-term" increase in oil prices will be quickly reduced once the nuclear threat from Iran is neutralized.
This is a very small price for security and peace for the US and the world. Only fools think otherwise."
Recall
The price of a barrel of oil reached $108 for the first time since 2022 amid the conflict in the Middle East. Investors fear shortages and a new wave of inflation.
