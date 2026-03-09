$43.8150.90
March 8, 07:46 PM • 17105 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 41828 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 62191 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 39139 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 37237 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 29379 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 39259 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 80989 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 44808 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 45128 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
"Only fools think otherwise": Trump predicts oil price drop after 'Iranian threat' eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

Donald Trump announced a rapid decrease in oil prices after the Iranian threat is neutralized. Currently, the price per barrel has exceeded $108 due to the conflict.

"Only fools think otherwise": Trump predicts oil price drop after 'Iranian threat' eliminated

US President Donald Trump believes that oil prices will quickly fall once the nuclear threat from Iran is eliminated. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, the "short-term" increase in oil prices will be quickly reduced once the nuclear threat from Iran is neutralized.

This is a very small price for security and peace for the US and the world. Only fools think otherwise."

- wrote the US President.

Recall

The price of a barrel of oil reached $108 for the first time since 2022 amid the conflict in the Middle East. Investors fear shortages and a new wave of inflation.

Iraq's oil production fell by 60% due to a shortage of tankers and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Donald Trump
United States
Iran