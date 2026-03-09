"Only fools think otherwise": Trump predicts oil price drop after 'Iranian threat' eliminated

US President Donald Trump believes that oil prices will quickly fall once the nuclear threat from Iran is eliminated. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, the "short-term" increase in oil prices will be quickly reduced once the nuclear threat from Iran is neutralized.

This is a very small price for security and peace for the US and the world. Only fools think otherwise." - wrote the US President.

Recall

The price of a barrel of oil reached $108 for the first time since 2022 amid the conflict in the Middle East. Investors fear shortages and a new wave of inflation.

Iraq's oil production fell by 60% due to a shortage of tankers and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz