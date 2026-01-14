$43.180.08
Only 17% of Americans support Trump's idea of controlling Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Only 17% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's efforts to acquire or take control of Greenland. 71% of respondents consider it a bad idea to use the army to annex the island.

Only 17% of Americans support Trump's idea of controlling Greenland

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, only one in five Americans approves of President Donald Trump's efforts to acquire or take control of Greenland. Despite the White House's active rhetoric, the initiative does not have widespread support among US citizens. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The results of the study, published on January 14, demonstrate significant skepticism among American society:

  • Overall support: only 17% of respondents approve of the president's intentions.
    • Opposition: 47% of respondents expressed opposition, and 35% have not yet decided on their position.
      • Military force: the vast majority of Americans (71%) consider the use of the army to annex the island a "bad idea." Only 4% support such a radical step.

        Germany urgently deploys troops to Greenland: Europe's response to US ambitions14.01.26, 22:44 • 604 views

        Party split and NATO concerns

        The poll revealed a deep divide between supporters of different parties. While 40% of Republicans expressed support, this figure is a meager 2% among Democrats.

        The biggest concern among citizens is the potential damage to relations with allies. About 66% of respondents fear that pressure on Denmark and encroachment on its territory will undermine the stability of the NATO Alliance. 

        US and Denmark fail to reach agreement on Greenland's status during delegation meeting in Washington14.01.26, 21:54 • 1252 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Greenland
        White House
        Reuters
        NATO
        Donald Trump
        Denmark
        United States