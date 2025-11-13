$42.010.06
Publications
Exclusives
Onions in Ukraine fell by another 15% due to an oversupply of low-quality goods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The price of onions in Ukraine continues to fall, having decreased by 15% in a week. This is due to an increase in the supply of low-quality products unsuitable for long-term storage.

Onions in Ukraine fell by another 15% due to an oversupply of low-quality goods

An increase in the supply of low-quality products that are not in active demand is causing a further decrease in onion prices in the Ukrainian market. According to farmers themselves, the share of substandard vegetables in the total harvest of 2025 is at least twice as high as last year's figures. This was reported by EastFruit, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, today producers offer onions for sale in the range of 4-9 UAH/kg ($0.10-0.21/kg), depending on the quality and volume of the offered batches of products, which is on average 15% cheaper than a week earlier.

Experts attribute the decrease in onion prices to an increase in the supply of medium and low-quality products on the market. Due to prolonged rains during the harvesting period, the quality of the harvest was significantly affected, as a result of which the products turned out to be unsuitable for long-term storage. In an attempt to sell such onions as soon as possible, sellers are increasingly resorting to lowering their selling prices.

Meanwhile, high-quality products are rarely available for sale now, as farmers prefer to keep them in storage, waiting for higher prices.

- the message says.

It is noted that today onions in Ukraine are already on average 42% cheaper than in the same period last year. Key market players do not rule out that the downward trend may intensify in the coming days, as the supply of onions on the domestic market continues to increase.

Cucumber prices are rising, while onions are getting cheaper: what is known about the situation on the Ukrainian food market25.09.25, 18:20 • 3656 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyAgronomy news
