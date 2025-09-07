One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – prosecutor's office

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
07:15 PM • 2524 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 27444 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 49601 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 46422 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 41280 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 48565 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 58942 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35051 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42620 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46266 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
60%
756mm
Popular news
Tore down the flag, ripped it, and started trampling it: a man was detained in KropyvnytskyiSeptember 6, 11:52 AM • 7284 views
Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilitiesSeptember 6, 12:19 PM • 10120 views
The crisis in the metallurgical industry is deepening in Russia, and exports have also "sagged"September 6, 12:55 PM • 5708 views
Ukraine plans to abolish acts of completed works, the bill is already in the Rada - SvyrydenkoSeptember 6, 01:14 PM • 7674 views
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumedSeptember 6, 01:28 PM • 13874 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 49593 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 46414 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 58939 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 40246 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 63383 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideo06:22 PM • 3078 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 43800 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 97027 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 41754 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 45936 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

On September 6, Kupyansk and the district were subjected to enemy attacks, resulting in one death and four injuries. The shelling included FPV drone strikes and other attacks, damaging the village council building.

One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – prosecutor's office

On Saturday, September 6, as a result of enemy attacks on Kupyansk and the district, one person died and four more were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Kupyansk

According to the investigation, on the night of September 6, the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled the city: a 25-year-old man was wounded.

Around 10:00, a 66-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy attack.

- the post says.

Kupyansk district

On September 6, at approximately 00:15, as a result of an FPV drone strike on the village of Nechvolodivka, a 58-year-old resident was wounded.

During the day, a Russian FPV drone hit the village of Vilkhuvatka — a 54-year-old man was wounded.

Around 15:00, an 84-year-old resident was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Osynove.

In the evening, a UAV struck the village council building in Prykolotne. The building was damaged, with no casualties.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.

Recall

Since the beginning of September, Russia has used over 1,300 UAVs, almost 900 aerial bombs, and up to 50 missiles against Ukraine. President Zelenskyy called for increased sanctions and arms supplies for Ukraine.

Enemy drone attacked lyceum in Kharkiv: building and windows damaged - prosecutor's office03.09.25, 22:50 • 5860 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kupyansk