One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – prosecutor's office
Kyiv • UNN
On September 6, Kupyansk and the district were subjected to enemy attacks, resulting in one death and four injuries. The shelling included FPV drone strikes and other attacks, damaging the village council building.
On Saturday, September 6, as a result of enemy attacks on Kupyansk and the district, one person died and four more were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.
Details
Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Kupyansk
According to the investigation, on the night of September 6, the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled the city: a 25-year-old man was wounded.
Around 10:00, a 66-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy attack.
Kupyansk district
On September 6, at approximately 00:15, as a result of an FPV drone strike on the village of Nechvolodivka, a 58-year-old resident was wounded.
During the day, a Russian FPV drone hit the village of Vilkhuvatka — a 54-year-old man was wounded.
Around 15:00, an 84-year-old resident was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Osynove.
In the evening, a UAV struck the village council building in Prykolotne. The building was damaged, with no casualties.
Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.
Recall
Since the beginning of September, Russia has used over 1,300 UAVs, almost 900 aerial bombs, and up to 50 missiles against Ukraine. President Zelenskyy called for increased sanctions and arms supplies for Ukraine.
