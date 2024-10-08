One person killed, 12 wounded in Donetsk region due to Russian attacks

Over the past day, Russian troops killed one person in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, and wounded 12 others in the region, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On October 8, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Sloviansk. Another 12 people were injured in the region over the day," Filashkin wrote.

