Shelling of Sloviansk: number of wounded increased to 7, prosecutors record the consequences of the attack

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51893 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101749 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164386 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136406 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142309 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180959 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141317 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141204 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93950 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108606 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110712 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180959 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199181 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188160 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141204 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141317 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146099 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137563 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154484 views
Shelling of Sloviansk: number of wounded increased to 7, prosecutors record the consequences of the attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34695 views

Russian shelling of Sloviansk killed a man, injured 7 people, and damaged residential buildings and cars. The prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the violation of the laws of war.

As a result of Russia's hostile strike on Sloviansk, the number of wounded has increased to seven, prosecutors are recording the consequences of the strike, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 7, 2024, at 17:10, the city of Sloviansk came under the sights of the Russian army. The enemy attacked the settlement, allegedly with two UMPB D-30 SN. The munitions hit the yard of an apartment building and the roadway.

As a result of the shelling, a 44-year-old man who was in the car was injured. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A 25-year-old mother, her 2-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl were also injured. In addition, 3 women aged 21 to 72 were injured. Another resident was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

At least 3 residential buildings, cars, and a car wash were damaged in the city.

Prosecutors on the ground are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising