Shelling of Sloviansk: number of wounded increased to 7, prosecutors record the consequences of the attack

As a result of Russia's hostile strike on Sloviansk, the number of wounded has increased to seven, prosecutors are recording the consequences of the strike, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 7, 2024, at 17:10, the city of Sloviansk came under the sights of the Russian army. The enemy attacked the settlement, allegedly with two UMPB D-30 SN. The munitions hit the yard of an apartment building and the roadway.

As a result of the shelling, a 44-year-old man who was in the car was injured. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A 25-year-old mother, her 2-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl were also injured. In addition, 3 women aged 21 to 72 were injured. Another resident was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

At least 3 residential buildings, cars, and a car wash were damaged in the city.

Prosecutors on the ground are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.