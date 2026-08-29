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One of the Russian Federation's main agricultural regions has declared a state of emergency due to problems with grain exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Grain that cannot be exported has accumulated in Rostov Oblast due to the shutdown of ports. Wheat exports have fallen to their lowest level in 16 years.

One of the Russian Federation's main agricultural regions has declared a state of emergency due to problems with grain exports

In Russia’s Rostov region, a state of emergency was introduced on August 28 due to the accumulation of significant amounts of grain that cannot be exported after the ports were shut down. The Moscow Times reported this, citing regional authorities and grain market representatives, UNN writes.

Details

The Rostov region accounts for almost 10% of Russia’s grain harvest. According to the publication, since mid-July, the ports of the Sea of Azov, through which up to 1.5 million tonnes of grain were exported monthly, have ceased operations due to drone attacks.

In August, the largest grain terminals on the Black Sea, which came under drone strikes, also halted operations. Arkady Zlochevsky, president of the Russian Grain Union, said that the situation for farmers "looks very bad" and that shipments in the Sea of Azov basin had come to a complete halt.

Wheat exports fell to a 16-year low

According to estimates by the SovEcon analytical center, problems with the ports have paralyzed more than 80% of the capacity for exporting Russian grain.

Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against Ukraine27.08.26, 07:44 • 47536 views

In August, wheat exports from Russia fell to 1.9 million tonnes—the lowest figure in 16 years. Compared with August 2025, volumes fell 2.3-fold, and compared with the average for the past five years, they fell 2.6-fold.

Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture is preparing for state grain purchases and is seeking alternative export routes, including through Arctic Ocean ports. However, industry representatives believe that there is currently no full replacement for the Black Sea routes.

Ukraine proposed a grain truce and various options for grain supplies to russia - Zelenskyy23.08.26, 21:52 • 11594 views

Stepan Haftko

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