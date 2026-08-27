Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against Ukraine

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
04:30 AM • 3416 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
04:24 AM • 3926 views
CIA Director Ratcliffe in Moscow warned Russia not to attack NATO countries – CBS News
01:35 AM • 4652 views
Russia has up to 17 converted S-400 launchers for strikes on Ukraine with RM-48U missilesPhoto
12:51 AM • 15331 views
The Russians attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, used ballistic missiles, and air defense was active in the capital
11:36 PM • 16086 views
A fuel oil leak from the sunken tankers has resumed in the Kerch Strait
August 26, 08:54 PM • 14229 views
Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed
August 26, 07:09 PM • 18803 views
The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
August 26, 06:45 PM • 18007 views
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in ZakarpattiaPhoto
August 26, 04:57 PM • 20402 views
Putin is considering the possibility of launching more powerful strikes on Kyiv, including with nuclear weapons — media reports
August 26, 04:14 PM • 31499 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parents
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
69%
752mm
Popular news
Sybiga called on Malta to strengthen the protection of shipping in the Black Sea and increase sanctions pressure on the Russian FederationAugust 26, 08:25 PM • 4028 views
Moldova reported a new violation of its airspace by a UAV from the Ukrainian sideAugust 26, 08:40 PM • 3460 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 6756 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people11:25 PM • 3198 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhoto12:07 AM • 5148 views
Publications
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 31498 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 30843 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 36835 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 51688 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 42938 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Canada
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhoto12:07 AM • 5220 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 6818 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 40558 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 39107 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 41235 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander
James Webb Space Telescope
Leopard 1
Flakpanzer Gepard

Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Wheat in Chicago rose to its highest level since July 2023. The market fears export disruptions due to a new escalation of the war.

Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against Ukraine

The price of wheat on the Chicago exchange continued to rise, reaching its highest level in three years. The increase was driven by concerns over further escalation of Russia’s war against Ukraine and new disruptions to grain exports from the Black Sea region, Bloomberg writes, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia and Ukraine are among the key suppliers of grain to the global market. The two countries account for more than a quarter of global wheat exports, as well as significant volumes of barley, corn, and sunflower oil.

Ukraine proposed a grain truce and various options for grain supplies to russia - Zelenskyy23.08.26, 21:52 • 11544 views

The war has already damaged Ukrainian ports and grain terminals, limiting export opportunities. The market now fears that, in the event of a renewed intensification of Russian attacks, the supply situation could deteriorate even further.

Escalation of the war could drive up global food prices

According to Bloomberg, Russia is preparing to intensify strikes on Ukraine, particularly against infrastructure, after the Kremlin concluded that negotiations on a peace agreement had reached an impasse.

The market is very concerned about logistical restrictions in the event of an escalation of the conflict

— said Chris Nicolaou, general manager of Advantage Grain.

According to him, if agreements on safe shipping in the Black Sea are not reached, the rise in grain prices could continue.

Ukrainian agricultural exports have already fallen by more than half compared with previous estimates. At the same time, Russian wheat exports in August are expected to be more than 50% lower than last year.

Sybiga called on Malta to strengthen the protection of shipping in the Black Sea and increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation26.08.26, 23:25 • 4098 views

Against this backdrop, the price of Chicago wheat rose by 2.6% after jumping 6.4% the previous day. Since the beginning of August, it has increased by approximately 19%, and its current level is the highest since July 2023.

The rise in grain prices is already extending beyond the futures market. Countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia depend heavily on supplies from Russia and Ukraine, which traditionally offer grain at lower prices.

There is no total blockade of the Black Sea; three to four ships enter and leave Greater Odesa each day, Zelenskyy says24.08.26, 18:55 • 3958 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineEconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Asia
Africa
Ukraine