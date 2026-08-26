Sybiga called on Malta to strengthen the protection of shipping in the Black Sea and increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha held a phone call with Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Ian Borg, during which he discussed the security situation in the Black Sea and support for Ukraine ahead of winter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and the urgent challenges facing Ukraine. Particular attention was paid to the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea and the need to guarantee freedom of navigation.

We focused on the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea and the need to guarantee freedom of navigation, protect Ukrainian ports and the maritime corridor, which remains vital for Ukraine’s agricultural exports and global food security. I called on Malta to support the protection of civilian shipping and the strengthening of international efforts to combat Russia’s illegal trade in stolen Ukrainian grain - Sybiha said.

Energy support and new sanctions

The ministers also discussed practical support for Ukraine’s energy resilience ahead of winter. Sybiha stressed the importance of additional contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Sybiga called on Greece to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s skies and security in the Black Sea

The parties separately discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, including measures to counter its shadow fleet and the networks supporting Russia’s war machine.

We also exchanged views on strengthening sanctions against Russia, including efforts to counter its shadow fleet and the networks supporting its war machine - the foreign minister stressed.

According to Sybiha, the Global Maritime Sanctions Monitoring Center, based in Valletta, plays an important role in strengthening maritime monitoring and countering sanctions evasion. The minister stressed the need to continue depriving Russia of revenues used to finance the war.

Sybiha also called for strengthening sanctions against the ecosystem supporting Russia’s production of missiles and drones and limiting the ability of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian civilians. He noted that Ukraine highly values Malta’s solidarity and is ready to continue deepening cooperation.

Germany has announced new aid to Ukraine worth €60 million